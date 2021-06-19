Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.9% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,751,000 after buying an additional 35,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 802 shares of the software company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $14.23 on Friday, hitting $565.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,762,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,256. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.03 and a 52-week high of $570.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $507.50. The stock has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

