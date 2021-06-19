CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Down 14.2% in May

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of CRSP stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,606. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
