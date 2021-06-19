CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Down 14.2% in May

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,606. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

