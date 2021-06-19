CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $46.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.