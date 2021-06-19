Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.50 million. Research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cumulus Media by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

