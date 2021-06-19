CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $94.79

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.79, but opened at $50.70. CureVac shares last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 195,000 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CureVac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

