Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

CRIS stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.17 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

