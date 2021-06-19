CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner Sells 1,000,000 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chadwick Heath Faulkner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,854.81.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. Equities analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at $148,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

