CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Global Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 11,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,929 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,132,000 after buying an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.2% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 227,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.40. 8,800,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,370. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.59. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

