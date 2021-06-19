CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,725 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,040,000 after purchasing an additional 211,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS opened at $82.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.59. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

