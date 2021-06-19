D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) & Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Critical Survey

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares D.R. Horton and Dream Finders Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D.R. Horton $20.31 billion 1.60 $2.37 billion $6.16 14.60 Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 1.99 $79.09 million N/A N/A

D.R. Horton has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of D.R. Horton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of D.R. Horton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares D.R. Horton and Dream Finders Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D.R. Horton 13.16% 25.71% 16.36% Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for D.R. Horton and Dream Finders Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D.R. Horton 0 3 18 0 2.86 Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75

D.R. Horton currently has a consensus price target of $93.62, indicating a potential upside of 4.09%. Dream Finders Homes has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.17%. Given D.R. Horton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe D.R. Horton is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Summary

D.R. Horton beats Dream Finders Homes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company constructs and owns multi-family rental properties; owns residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates oil and gas assets. The company primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

