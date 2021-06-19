D4t4 Solutions’ (D4T4) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.

Shares of D4T4 opened at GBX 370 ($4.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. D4t4 Solutions has a 1-year low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 384 ($5.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 342.27.

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

