DAD (DAD) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $47.32 million and $133,331.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

