Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Dai has a market cap of $5.27 billion and approximately $362.73 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00059717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.73 or 0.00742949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00083521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,263,474,909 coins and its circulating supply is 5,263,474,420 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

