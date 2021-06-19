Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $156.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.42. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

