Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.48 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,262,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $168.31 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

