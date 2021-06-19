Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Halliburton by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $21.99 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

