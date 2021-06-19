Daniel K. Spiegelman Sells 3,139 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $95,802.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

