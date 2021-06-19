Daniel V. Malloy Sells 36,977 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Stock

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $382,711.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel V. Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Daniel V. Malloy sold 27,126 shares of SiriusPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $287,535.60.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of SiriusPoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $650,002.36.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $105,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

