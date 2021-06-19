Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.01 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.99. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.97.

NYSE DRI opened at $130.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.54. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

