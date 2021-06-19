Datamine (DAM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,323.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $606,522.26 and $19,323.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00210762 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001964 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.33 or 0.00626839 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,177,968 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

