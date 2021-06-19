DAV Coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.23 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00055366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.27 or 0.00429366 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,689.05 or 0.99978544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00033078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00071594 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.