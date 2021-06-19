DAV Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00057060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00440606 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,088.78 or 1.00122536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00034927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00074524 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

