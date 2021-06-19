Dave Justice Sells 1,748 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $174,619.70.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.68.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PD. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $32,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

