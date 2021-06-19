David Egan Sells 25,022 Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Stock

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total value of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).
Shares of ECM stock opened at GBX 986.50 ($12.89) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,037.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. Electrocomponents plc has a 1 year low of GBX 638 ($8.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.
Electrocomponents Company Profile
Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
