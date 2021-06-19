David Egan Sells 25,022 Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Stock

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total value of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Shares of ECM stock opened at GBX 986.50 ($12.89) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,037.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. Electrocomponents plc has a 1 year low of GBX 638 ($8.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,004.67 ($13.13).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

