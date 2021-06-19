DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

NYSE:DCP opened at $28.89 on Thursday. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.66.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

