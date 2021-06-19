Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Stock Price Down 2%

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.05 and last traded at $60.05. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.25.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.