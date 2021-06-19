Delphy Achieves Market Cap of $411,932.06 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $411,932.06 and approximately $42,225.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00059588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00025001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.91 or 0.00739330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00042937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00083222 BTC.

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

