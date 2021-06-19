Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Delta Apparel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Delta Apparel by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Delta Apparel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Delta Apparel by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $202.62 million, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

