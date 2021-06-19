Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells C$87,000.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$288,057.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denison Mines alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$87,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$159,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$78,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$70,020.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$77,541.42.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$139,603.10.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total value of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$69,276.00.

DML stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.67. 4,896,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,080. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -59.64. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$2.29.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DML shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.