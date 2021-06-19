Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Increased to C$1.80 by Analysts at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DML. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of DML opened at C$1.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -59.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.45.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$69,276.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 368,550 shares in the company, valued at C$508,599. Insiders sold 697,300 shares of company stock worth $1,036,521 in the last 90 days.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.