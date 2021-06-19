Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Denny’s reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens cut their target price on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Denny’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Denny’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,770. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.28, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

