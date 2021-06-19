Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and $338,319.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0956 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00057856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00139263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00184124 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,839.21 or 1.00070357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.45 or 0.00852868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

