Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,241,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

NYSE DESP opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DESP shares. KeyCorp upgraded Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.