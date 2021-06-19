Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Up 24.2% in May

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,490,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the May 13th total of 16,500,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.76. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

