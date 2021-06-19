DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises 3.3% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DexCom by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,259 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $5.84 on Friday, hitting $418.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.35.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,317 shares of company stock valued at $20,044,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

