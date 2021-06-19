Digital Insurance Token Hits Market Cap of $431,614.77 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $431,614.77 and approximately $17.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.19 or 0.00768191 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002213 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

