Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,110,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 26,040,000 shares. Approximately 19.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Discovery alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 37.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40. Discovery has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discovery will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.