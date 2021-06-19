Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) PT Set at C$4.00 by Eight Capital

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) has been given a C$4.00 price objective by Eight Capital in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.00% from the stock’s current price.

DSV stock opened at C$2.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$717.52 million and a PE ratio of -26.00. Discovery Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 59.52 and a current ratio of 59.57.

In related news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total transaction of C$114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$11,335,500. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $295,100.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

