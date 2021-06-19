Distillate Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,400,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTG. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.