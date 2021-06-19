Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,416,000 after buying an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 90.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after buying an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,162,000 after buying an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 25.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,423,000 after buying an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $224.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

