Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vipshop by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Vipshop by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vipshop by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vipshop by 53.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,099,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.