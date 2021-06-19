Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY opened at $170.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.81. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $175.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

