DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in May

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the May 13th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
DKSH stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. DKSH has a 52-week low of $77.75 and a 52-week high of $77.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75.
About DKSH
Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.