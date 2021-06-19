DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in May

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the May 13th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DKSH stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. DKSH has a 52-week low of $77.75 and a 52-week high of $77.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

