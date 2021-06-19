Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $341,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

