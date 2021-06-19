Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,615,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $46,979,000.

Shares of DRVN opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.