Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,615,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $46,979,000.

Shares of DRVN opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

