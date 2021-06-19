DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). DURECT reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DURECT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after buying an additional 631,869 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,418,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after buying an additional 52,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DURECT by 879.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 3,769,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 520,366 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DURECT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 93,494 shares during the period. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.59 million, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.41. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.73.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

