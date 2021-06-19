Dusk Network Trading 7.7% Higher This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $44.33 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00720296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00083026 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

