Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells $3,033,250.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynatrace alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12.

On Thursday, April 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00.

Dynatrace stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.98. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,174,000 after purchasing an additional 458,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.