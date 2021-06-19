E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.24.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $685.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $674.93. The company has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

