E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 12,555 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.16. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.